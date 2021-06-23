Editorial

Brooks Koepka Says ‘There’s Not Much To Talk About’ With Bryson DeChambeau

KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 23: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Brooks Koepka has no interest in becoming friends with Bryson DeChambeau.

Tension between the two star golfers has boiled over ever since a leaked video showed Koepka unable to contain his disdain during an interview for his rival. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ever since then, it’s been nonstop sniping between the pair and fans. Well, does Koepka have any interest in peace? Not at all.

During an interview on ESPN, he was asked what he’d talk about with DeChambeau if they sat down for some beers, and he replied, “There’s not much to talk about…This whole thing started basically because of him. So, I’ll leave it at that. We’ll see, but I don’t see us having dinner or drinks of Michelob Ultra just to settle it.”

You can watch his full comments below.

I know some people disagree, but this rivalry/feud is the best thing that has happened to golf in a long time. I’m at best a casual fan, and that’s on a day I find myself caring the most.

I really don’t care who wins and I barely follow it outside of major events. Yet, I’ve found myself loving this drama.

The feud between Koepka and DeChambeau has drawn in casual fans, and everyone knows it. They have no incentive to settle their issues.

In fact, I’d argue golf would be much better off the longer this goes on.

I’m 100% pro-Koepka, and I hope he continues to carry on this energy for a long time. Again, it’s the most interesting golf has ever been to me.