Brooks Koepka Says ‘There’s Not Much To Talk About’ With Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka has no interest in becoming friends with Bryson DeChambeau.

Tension between the two star golfers has boiled over ever since a leaked video showed Koepka unable to contain his disdain during an interview for his rival. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ever since then, it’s been nonstop sniping between the pair and fans. Well, does Koepka have any interest in peace? Not at all.

During an interview on ESPN, he was asked what he’d talk about with DeChambeau if they sat down for some beers, and he replied, “There’s not much to talk about…This whole thing started basically because of him. So, I’ll leave it at that. We’ll see, but I don’t see us having dinner or drinks of Michelob Ultra just to settle it.”

You can watch his full comments below.

I know some people disagree, but this rivalry/feud is the best thing that has happened to golf in a long time. I’m at best a casual fan, and that’s on a day I find myself caring the most.

I really don’t care who wins and I barely follow it outside of major events. Yet, I’ve found myself loving this drama.

“Bryson declined” Brad Faxon tells Michael Breed what he’s heard about Brooks and Bryson possibly playing together at the US Open@BradFaxon I @MichaelBreed I @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/rhqHyh8AfN — SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) June 15, 2021

The feud between Koepka and DeChambeau has drawn in casual fans, and everyone knows it. They have no incentive to settle their issues.

In fact, I’d argue golf would be much better off the longer this goes on.

Bryson just posted this to his instagram story pic.twitter.com/UBVgbgyM6A — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 25, 2021

I’m 100% pro-Koepka, and I hope he continues to carry on this energy for a long time. Again, it’s the most interesting golf has ever been to me.