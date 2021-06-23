Road Sign Hacked To Display ‘ARREST FAUCI’ Message In Miami

A road sign in Miami, Florida, was hacked early Tuesday morning to display a messages against Dr. Anthony Fauci, WPTV reported.

The electronic sign on the 836 near the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue displayed several messages: “COVID KILLS,” “ARREST FAUCI,” and “COVID WAS A HOAX.”

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials were contacted about the sign, and it was fixed or turned off, according to WPTV.

Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was recently called to resign by several House Republicans.

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called on Fauci to resign in early June, seeking a full investigation into Fauci’s released emails and a report on the origins of COVID-19. (RELATED: ‘The Time Has Come’: Sen. Josh Hawley Calls For Fauci To Step Down, Demands Full Email Investigation)

Hawley also called for a congressional investigation to determine the NIAID’s involvement in funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to a press release from Hawley’s office.

“Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,” Hawley tweeted June 4.

The Missouri Senator continued saying, “the public deserves to know if persons within the US govt tried to stop a full investigation into #COVID origins, as recently reported. And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci’s NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked in early June if she could imagine any circumstance where Biden would ever fire Fauci.

“No,” Psaki replied. “He’s been an undeniable asset in our country’s pandemic response,” Psaki said according to Fox News.