Education Group Shells Out $1 Million In Ads To Fight Critical Race Theory Nationwide

A new anti-critical race theory education group has bought a large amount of air-time on national and local cable outlets to rally parents against the curriculum.

The “Free to Learn Coalition” has bought out $1 million in advertisements to be launched Thursday that will mainly target New York City, Virginia and Arizona to speak out against the curriculum, Fox News reported.

The coalition’s ad buy comes in response to the opposition to CRT led by parents and other organizations that have spawned numerous demonstrations and a wave of anti-CRT legislation from Republican-controlled state legislatures.

“While American students fall behind the rest of the world in reading, writing, math, and science, our school systems are prioritizing political agendas over academic achievement,” the president of the organization, Alleigh Marré, told Fox News.

Marré also told Fox News that the coalition will “help parents hold school boards and administrators accountable” as the organization protests against the curriculum. (RELATED: ‘You Repeat These Same Things’: Joy Reid And Christopher Rufo Clash Over Critical Race Theory)

In one ad uploaded to YouTube by the group, a narrator can be heard stating that a high school was being weakened by Fairfax County “bureaucrats” as American education rankings continue to fall.

The ad also criticizes the school board for eliminating the admissions test at the high school, and for allegedly paying for expensive consultants.s

“Stop pushing political agendas, and teach,” the ad concludes before showing a link to the organization’s website, “our kids deserve better.”

A second ad focuses on Grace Church School in New York City, which features a recorded audio clip of George Davidson, the head of the school, stating that the school was “demonizing white people from being born.”

The video also references a teacher who had attempted to speak out against the positions of the school, before he was fired.

A third ad that will be broadcasted in Arizona focuses on the Peoria Unified School District, stating that he district had previously faced allegations of assault and sexual abuse, and in one case, a student going missing with a staff member.

The commercial also accused the district of blocking access to parents who requested more information about the new curriculum.

The recent ad buy comes after a parent-led demonstration during a school board meeting in Virginia was declared “unlawful” by police after it became too rowdy, leading to the arrest of two participants.