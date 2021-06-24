Jill Biden Wows In Short-Sleeve Coral Dress During Trip To Florida

Jill Biden definitely wowed when she stepped out in a colorful short-sleeve dress during her trip to Orlando, Florida, Thursday.

The first lady looked striking when in the coral number that went down to her knees as she joined the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, at the Orlando International Airport ahead of an ongoing vaccination tour at COVID-19 clinics across the country. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the look with loose hair, jewelry and taupe high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things ‘I’m Most Proud Of’)

“.@FLOTUS and Dr. Fauci are WHEELS DOWN in Orlando, Florida,” a tweet from FLOTUS press secretary Michael LaRosa read, along with a clip of their arrival. “The first of two visits to vaccination clinics today in the Sunshine StateSun with rays(arrival greet with @RepDarrenSoto and his wife Amanda).”

.@FLOTUS and Dr. Fauci are WHEELS DOWN in Orlando, Florida. The first of two visits to vaccination clinics today in the Sunshine State(arrival greet with @RepDarrenSoto and his wife Amanda) pic.twitter.com/2x3xcoOR33 — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) June 24, 2021

Later, she flew to Tampa where she met with officials and toured a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Amalie Arena where the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team plays.