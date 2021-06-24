Snake Catcher Finds Two Meter Jungle Python In Toilet

A snake catcher in Australia discovered a two-meter long Jungle Carpet Python in a customer’s toilet Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland-based Tableland Snake Catchers operator Wolf Brown wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post that he had received a call that day from someone seeking help with removing a python inside a house’s bathroom.

Brown went to the residence, assuming the serpent was lying on the bathroom’s floor, only to be surprised that the python was actually inside the toilet bowl “with the lid shut,” according to the social media post. (RELATED: Man Buys Lettuce At Grocery Store, Goes Home To Find Venomous Snake In It)

The snake catcher secured the reptile and then proceeded to examine the house’s plumbing to look for any “open inspection point.” He found out that it was “only a short crawl up to the toilet.”

“I don’t normally post pictures of our customers homes for their privacy,” Brown said in the Facebook post, adding that he did so in this instance, with the customer’s permission, because “this has to be seen to be believed.”

Tableland has encountered similar situations more than once, Brown wrote, adding that an “open inspection port” was something all such cases had in common.

“So, boys and girls, remember: ‘Keep it neat and shut the seat’. And probably turn the light on first!” the snake-handler’s Facebook post concluded.

Jungle Carpet Pythons are a non-venomous subspecies of strikingly colored pythons native to the rainforests of Queensland, Australia.

The serpents, which can grow up to over six and a half feet, prey on small mammals, birds, frogs, and lizards, according to Newsweek. They first kill their prey by constricting them before proceeding to swallow them up.