Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Starts In Exactly 1 Week On July 2

We’re exactly one week away from the start of Netflix’s incredibly ambitious “Fear Street” trilogy.

The streaming giant is releasing three horror movies based on stories from R.L. Stine starting July 2 and ending July 16.

Yes, Netflix is releasing an entire film trilogy over the course of 14 days. If that’s not pushing the limits and changing the game, then I don’t know what is.

Not only is it an entire film trilogy spread out over three weekends this July, but the films also all take place in different time periods.

“Fear Street Part One: 1994″ comes out July 2 as the first film in the saga, “Fear Street Part Two: 1978″ will be released July 9 and “Fear Street Part Three: 1666″ hits Netflix July 16.

So, the entire series is spread out over hundreds of years. Excited yet? I know I sure am.

If “Fear Street” is a success, and I believe it will be, then Netflix will have done something we’ve never seen out of any streaming site ever before.

It’ll have released three massive and big budget movies over the course of two weeks. Once we cross that line, I’m not sure we ever go back.

If you can’t already tell, I’m super excited and it all gets started in one week on Netflix! Make sure to check out “Fear Street Part One: 1994″ July 2.