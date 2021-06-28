Cleveland Indians Player Josh Naylor Leaves On A Stretcher After A Terrifying Injury

Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor suffered a scary injury during a Sunday 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Naylor collided with teammate Ernie Clement, and landed awkwardly on his leg and knee as he hit the ground hard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He eventually was taken off on a stretcher after suffering a broken bone in an undisclosed location, according to Fox8. You can watch the terrifying moment below.

Shit man. Everyone keep Josh Naylor in your thoughts pic.twitter.com/Am2CZbJDf5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2021

It’s clear to anyone with eyes that Naylor was in an immense amount of pain as soon as he collided with Clement and the situation become substantially worse once he landed awkwardly.

Oh man…. Josh Naylor just had a nasty collision and is in incredible pain. Probably don’t want to watch if you have a squeamish stomach…. pic.twitter.com/dTL5LTtNDI — Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) June 27, 2021

Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back quickly, but I’m not holding my breath for that to happen. The fact he has a broken bone is a pretty good sign that he’ll be out for a substantial amount of time.

We all know bones don’t exactly heal up over the course of a few days.

Josh Naylor left today’s game following a collision in shallow right field. Please keep @JoshNaylor44 in your thoughts. ❤️ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 27, 2021

Get well soon, Josh! Everyone is pulling for you.