Cleveland Indians Player Josh Naylor Leaves On A Stretcher After A Terrifying Injury

Josh_Naylor

Josh Naylor (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1409236925693693957)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor suffered a scary injury during a Sunday 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Naylor collided with teammate Ernie Clement, and landed awkwardly on his leg and knee as he hit the ground hard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He eventually was taken off on a stretcher after suffering a broken bone in an undisclosed location, according to Fox8. You can watch the terrifying moment below.

It’s clear to anyone with eyes that Naylor was in an immense amount of pain as soon as he collided with Clement and the situation become substantially worse once he landed awkwardly.

Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back quickly, but I’m not holding my breath for that to happen. The fact he has a broken bone is a pretty good sign that he’ll be out for a substantial amount of time.

We all know bones don’t exactly heal up over the course of a few days.

Get well soon, Josh! Everyone is pulling for you.