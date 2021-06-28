Phil Steele Believes Wisconsin Might Go Undefeated During The Regular Season

Phil Steele thinks the Wisconsin Badgers are likely going to have a great 2021 season.

The college football expert recently released his yearly magazine, and he’s very high on the Badgers rolling through the regular season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, Steele wrote the following about Wisconsin:

They’ve got three, what I call, VHC, or very highly-touted running backs, running behind that big offensive line. Graham Mertz had a great debut game and then sort of tailed off as the season went on. I think he’ll be one of the better quarterbacks in the country. The defense is solid throughout. And when you look at their schedule, their road games are against Minnesota, Rutgers, Purdue, Illinois, Notre Dame’s probably the toughest test on the schedule. But I give Wisconsin a shot at running the table.

Trust me when I say that Steele isn’t the only one who feels this way. I also think there’s a solid chance Wisconsin finishes the regular season 12-0 or 11-1.

Our schedule outside of a few games isn’t that tough and we’re loaded with returning talent. In college football, that’s a recipe for success.

Add in the fact that Graham Mertz now has another offseason of development under his belt, and it’s not hard to see why so many people are very high on the Badgers.

Of course, we play the game for a reason. Until the Badgers go out there and prove it, it’s still all talk.

Having said that, I’m not sweating and I can’t wait for the season to get here! We’re in for a fun time! You best believe that.