Officer Who Ordered Fatal No-Knock Warrant For Breonna Taylor’s Apartment Will Not Return To Job

The police detective who ordered the fatal no-knock warrant for Breonna Taylor’s apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, will not return to his job, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 to stand by the decision to fire former officer Joshua Jaynes after three days of hearings and hours of deliberation, according to the AP. Taylor was fatally shot on March 13, 2020, after Jaynes obtained a warrant to search the residence for drugs.

Former interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry fired Jaynes in January because he was “untruthful” about how he got some of the information about Taylor included in the warrant, the AP reported.

THREAD: The police merit board hearing for former LMPD Det. Joshua Jaynes continues. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is being called as a witness now. @ErinKYSpectrum continues to track this developing story for @SpectrumNews1KY https://t.co/YK2h5UwmaV — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) June 30, 2021

Jaynes told Louisville police investigators in 2020 that he did not verify whether a person suspected of drug trafficking received mail at Taylor’s address despite saying in a previous affidavit that he had, according to the AP. He told investigators he relied on information from another officer.

Jaynes’ lawyer Thomas Clay said the former officer didn’t lie on the previous affidavit and that he wasn’t responsible for verifying information given to him by another law enforcement official, the AP reported. (RELATED: ‘I’m So Sick Of Some Of Y’all’: Breonna Taylor’s Mom Calls BLM Frauds)

Jaynes is expected to appeal the board’s ruling in a circuit court following the official order, Clay said, according to the AP.

