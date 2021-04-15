Officer Who Shot Breonna Taylor, Was Shot By Her Boyfriend Writing Book About ‘The Fight For Truth’

The Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor after being shot in the leg by her boyfriend is writing a book, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Tennessee-based Post Hill Press, owned by Simon & Schuster, will edit and publish “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy” written by Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, according to the AP.

Post Hill Press publishes a “spectrum of books, with a focus on the categories of pop culture, business, self-help, health, current events, Christian, and conservative political books,” according to its website. Other authors published by the company include Dan Bongino and Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to the AP. (RELATED: Former Louisville Officer Indicted On Charges Related To Breonna Taylor Shooting Pleads Not Guilty)

The book deal drew criticism from Democratic Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott, who tweeted, “People love to profit off of Black pain and tragedy. It sells.”

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that hit Mattingly’s leg after fearing an intruder was breaking into his apartment during the March 13, 2020 narcotics raid. Walker fired six rounds in the apartment before striking Taylor.

The FBI decided Myles Cosgrove, one of the three officers who raided the apartment, fired the shot that killed Taylor. The three officers did not find narcotics in Taylor’s apartment.