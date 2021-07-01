Caitlyn Jenner Says Gwen Berry’s National Anthem Protest Was ‘Disgusting’

Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t impressed with Gwen Berry’s national anthem protest.

Berry, who has qualified for the Olympic games in Tokyo, recently refused to stand and honor the flag appropriately during the national anthem while participating in the Olympic trials.

Ever since, she’s been in the news nonstop and she’s definitely unapologetic for her decision to turn away from the red, white and blue.

Well, the former Olympic superstar and gubernatorial candidate in California called her actions “disgusting” during an interview with Eric Bolling. Jenner also pointed out that Berry is unlikely to medal at the games in Japan, which kind of made her protest a final attention grab.

You can listen to her full comments below.

“I don’t like political statements on the podium.”@Caitlyn_Jenner on the actions from ‘activist athlete’ Gwen Berry, “Honestly, it’s disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/5VUW4l8GLp — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 30, 2021

You know things are officially off the rails when Caitlyn Jenner, who went by Bruce when winning the gold medal at the Olympics, is out here making more sense than just about anyone else.

Calling something disgusting is a hell of a way to describe a situation. There’s not much wiggle room there at all.

Jenner is not happy, and she doesn’t care who knows it!

Athletes who trash America don’t deserve to represent the USA in the Olympics. If you don’t have pride in your country, then stay home. Sending athletes to the Olympics so that they can make our great nation in front of the world is shameful. https://t.co/oqjXobkrXU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 29, 2021

If you don’t want to respect America and our beautiful national anthem, then don’t wear the red, white and blue. It’s that simple.

If you can’t stand in a fashion that honors this country when the anthem is playing, then you can stay home during the Olympics.

‘Y’all Are Obsessed With Me’: Gwen Berry, An Olympian Who Turned Away From The Flag During National Anthem, Responds To Criticism https://t.co/JDlU6egexZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2021

