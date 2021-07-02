Claire McCaskill Says Her New Family Fourth Of July Tradition Is Watching Footage Of Jan. 6

MSNBC political analyst and former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill announced her family’s new Fourth of July tradition will be watching The New York Times’ newly released documentary on the Jan. 6 riot.

The New York Times released a 40-minute documentary on June 30 titled “Day of Rage: An In-Depth Look at How a Mob Stormed The Capitol.” The documentary compiled footage of the events that took place at the Capitol riot. The Times investigated and collected footage and police radio communications connected to the events of Jan. 6 over a six-month period, according to the Times.

McCaskill said her family will watch the Times’ documentary every Fourth of July on MSNBC Friday.

“We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family: on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch that video the New York Times put together of January 6,” she said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The former senator admired the Time’s film and begged people to watch the documentary in a June 30 tweet. (RELATED: ‘He Is Done’: Claire McCaskill Says Mitch McConnell’s Message To Republicans Was A ‘Foghorn’)

“I beg you. Please watch this. And don’t forget,” McKaskill tweeted.

McCaskill expressed her state of shock over the Capitol riot in a Jan. 6 MSNBC interview, arguing that former President Donald Trump and Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley had caused it.

“He caused this [the riot]. This is a result of his lying and the failure of responsible elected officials to stand up to him and his lies,” she told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Jan. 6. “We are on longer the shining democratic on the hill. This looks like a third world banana republic courtesy of Donald Trump and Josh Hawley.”