REPORT: LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Will Make More Than $1 Million In Endorsement Deals

Oliva Dunne will reportedly become one of the richest athletes in America thanks to NIL.

According to Darren Rovell, the LSU gymnast is expected to quickly sign endorsement deals that earn her more than $1 million now that athletes can profit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Correction: Told it could be north of $1M. https://t.co/QnaiqUAQtU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2021

Isn’t the era of NIL awesome? Dunne has millions of followers across her social media platforms, and it would have been a violation for her to even get a free sandwich as of a week ago.

Now, it’s Friday in America, and she’ll soon be a millionaire if she’s not already one.

The reality is that very few athletes will get super rich off of NIL, and virtually no female athletes will cash in.

Luckily for Dunne, she’s a major exception to the rule.

I don’t know anything about gymnastics, but I’m going to go ahead and guess that if Dunne clears $1 million, then she’ll be among the richest gymnasts ever.

Props to Dunne for getting her money and dominating social media. As I’ve said many times, you’ll never see me argue against athletes getting money. I love to see it!