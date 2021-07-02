REPORT: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Might Start In November

“Yellowstone” season four might start in November.

Millions of fans around the country got our first look at the upcoming season Thursday when the first promo dropped, and it looks awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Now, it sounds like we might know when new episodes will drop. According to Deadline, the Paramount Network is “eyeing early November” for the start of season four.

As I said when we found out that new episodes wouldn’t happen until the fall, nobody’s happy about it, but it is what it is at this point.

However, I figured that meant we’d get new episodes in September or October at the latest. I didn’t think that’d mean new episodes would arrive in November!

That’s one hell of a wait. If we have to wait until November, season four better be the best one ever by a considerable margin.

I just truly can’t wait to find out what we get in season four. The Duttons have been hit hard, and now it’s time for revenge. Knowing what we know about Rip, Kayce and John, we’re in for a bloodbath, and I’m here for it!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them.