Sha’Carri Richardson Discusses Failed Drug Test, Says She Smoked Marijuana To ‘Hide’ Her ‘Pain’

Sha’Carri Richardson has opened up about her failed drug test.

The LSU sprinter failed a drug test for marijuana, and she'll now no longer be allowed to compete in the 100m at the Olympic games in Tokyo.

Superstar American Athlete @itskerrii Might Miss The Olympics For The Dumbest Reason Imaginable https://t.co/7w9YIgZdm5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021

During a Friday morning interview on “TODAY,” she revealed that she did smoke weed and did so in order to cope and “hide my pain” caused by issues in her life, including the death of her mother.

You can watch the full interview below.

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.” Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

I don’t really get outraged about failed drug tests, but this is legit outrageous. Richardson smoked weed to cope with issues in her life, and she’ll not be allowed to run the event that helped make her famous.

It was weed! It’s not a performance enhancing drug at all!

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson won’t be allowed to run in the Olympic 100-meter race due to a one-month ban for a positive marijuana test, but she could compete in relays pic.twitter.com/UpqEguoT2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

This is just a heartbreaking situation. It sucks, and there’s not much else that can really be said. She lost her shot at the Olympics in Tokyo because of a drug that is legal all over the place and doesn’t make you run faster.

If there was any justice in this world, she’d be running in a few weeks for the world to see.

USADA just announced Sha’Carri Richardson has accepted a one-month suspension that started on June 28, 2021. Her results from the Olympic Trials have been disqualified. Her eligibility for the Tokyo Olympics is determined by the USOPC and/or USATF. pic.twitter.com/UcNmeljMm9 — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) July 2, 2021

It’s a damn shame and we shouldn’t pretend it’s not.