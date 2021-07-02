Editorial

Sha’Carri Richardson Discusses Failed Drug Test, Says She Smoked Marijuana To ‘Hide’ Her ‘Pain’

GATESHEAD, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Sha'carri Richardson of the United States competes in the Women's 100 metres heats during the Mueller Grand Prix Gateshead - 2021 Diamond League meeting at Gateshead International Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Gateshead, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Sha’Carri Richardson has opened up about her failed drug test.

The LSU sprinter failed a drug test for marijuana, and she’ll now no longer be allowed to compete in the 100m at the Olympic games in Tokyo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Friday morning interview on “TODAY,” she revealed that she did smoke weed and did so in order to cope and “hide my pain” caused by issues in her life, including the death of her mother.

You can watch the full interview below.

I don’t really get outraged about failed drug tests, but this is legit outrageous. Richardson smoked weed to cope with issues in her life, and she’ll not be allowed to run the event that helped make her famous.

It was weed! It’s not a performance enhancing drug at all!

This is just a heartbreaking situation. It sucks, and there’s not much else that can really be said. She lost her shot at the Olympics in Tokyo because of a drug that is legal all over the place and doesn’t make you run faster.

If there was any justice in this world, she’d be running in a few weeks for the world to see.

It’s a damn shame and we shouldn’t pretend it’s not.