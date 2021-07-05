Escaped Python Slithered Into Toilet And Bit Its Owner’s Neighbor In The ‘Genital Area’

An Austrian man was bitten by a python early Monday morning while sitting on his toilet after the over 5-foot reptile reportedly escaped from his neighbor’s apartment and slithered through the drains.

A 65-year-old resident of Graz “felt a nip in the genital area” after sitting on the toilet around 6 a.m., and when he looked inside, he discovered the albino reticulated python, according to a statement from the local police, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

A reptile expert was brought to the scene to remove the python, and the snake was cleaned and returned to the man’s 24-year-old neighbor, who was apparently unaware of his snake’s disappearance, according to The AP. (RELATED: Dangerous Cobra On The Loose In North Carolina State Capital)

The neighbor, who police said owns a total of 11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, faces an investigation over the incident for negligently causing bodily harm to his neighbor, according to The AP. The victim was reportedly treated in the hospital after sustaining minor injuries from the bite.

A snake catcher in Australia removed a two-meter long jungle carpet python hiding inside a toilet last month after the homeowner called asking for help. (RELATED: Wilderness Guide Dies Following Mauling By Grizzly Bear, Officials Say)