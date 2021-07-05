Two Chicago Police Officers Shot While Dispersing Crowd Setting Off Fireworks

Two Chicago police officers were shot while dispersing a crowd setting off fireworks early Monday morning, according to the New York Post.

Around 1:30 a.m., gunshots hit a commander in the foot and grazed a sergeant’s leg. They were taken to the hospital and are in good condition, according to the New York Post.

Early this morning, two of our officers were shot as they dispersed a large crowd in the 15th District. Thankfully, they will be all right. So far this year, at least 33 #ChicagoPolice officers have been shot at or shot protecting Chicago. God bless the brave men & women of CPD. pic.twitter.com/kDO4zHZ6eU — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) July 5, 2021

No one was arrested and investigators did not provide a description of the suspect. This incident marks the 33rd time this year that Chicago officers have been targeted or wounded by gunfire, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Police Data Shows Chicago Shootings For March At Highest Level In Four Years)

“As you know, there’s been a lot of large crowd gatherings tonight, a lot of celebratory fireworks going off, kind of spontaneous,” said Police Superintendent David Brown. “They were dispersing a crowd when they heard shots and felt pain.”

Authorities are unsure whether the suspect targeted the officers or the gunfire came from someone “shooting indiscriminately” while celebrating the Fourth of July, the New York Post reported.

The shooting occurred 30 minutes after a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s South Side left six victims injured, including two dead, according to the New York Post.