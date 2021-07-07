Man Has Lit Fireworks Thrown In His Car In Terrifying Viral Video

A man in Tennessee recently suffered a horrifying experience involving fireworks.

According to a tweet from @picschick, some people drove up on her son’s convertible and tossed in lit fireworks. In a video she shared, you can see a massive explosion right by the driver’s seat that resulted in him being burned. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch the horrifying video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Last night in Nashville TN my son was at a traffic light in his convertible when a car pulled up and someone tossed in a large lit firecracker. At first it looks like it will be a dud but then there’s the second explosion! He was burned and the top must be totally replaced. pic.twitter.com/9BbzCzc0ym — Kathy (@picschick) July 6, 2021

The people responsible for this need to be caught and they need to have the book thrown at them. You could kill someone pulling a stunt like this. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Fireworks aren’t toys and throwing them into another person’s car could cause damage that’s impossible to fix. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

These people should be held accountable. This could have been so much worse. What if it had landed in the floorboard? Please retweet. — Kathy (@picschick) July 6, 2021

As a civilized society, we can’t tolerate any of this nonsense. If you’re going to endanger the people around you with actions like we saw above, then you deserve to pay a high price. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

There is a Gofundme set up to help repair the damage to Colin’s car. If you would like to contribute go to this link:https://t.co/feoEUZLmLh — Kathy (@picschick) July 6, 2021

I hope like hell the police identify the idiots responsible and slap on the cuffs. An example needs to be made. It’s that simple.