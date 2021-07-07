Editorial

Man Has Lit Fireworks Thrown In His Car In Terrifying Viral Video

Nashville Fireworks (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/picschick/status/1412206481093562370)

Nashville Fireworks (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/picschick/status/1412206481093562370)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A man in Tennessee recently suffered a horrifying experience involving fireworks.

According to a tweet from @picschick, some people drove up on her son’s convertible and tossed in lit fireworks. In a video she shared, you can see a massive explosion right by the driver’s seat that resulted in him being burned. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch the horrifying video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The people responsible for this need to be caught and they need to have the book thrown at them. You could kill someone pulling a stunt like this. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Fireworks aren’t toys and throwing them into another person’s car could cause damage that’s impossible to fix. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As a civilized society, we can’t tolerate any of this nonsense. If you’re going to endanger the people around you with actions like we saw above, then you deserve to pay a high price. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I hope like hell the police identify the idiots responsible and slap on the cuffs. An example needs to be made. It’s that simple.