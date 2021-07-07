REPORT: Arrest Warrant Requested For Oklahoma Running Back Mikey Henderson

Authorities have reportedly requested an arrest warrant for Oklahoma running back Mikey Henderson.

According to SI.com, Norman Police have asked for an arrest warrant for Henderson in connection with an alleged armed robbery back in April. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The same alleged robbery resulted in his teammates Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan already being arrested, according to the same report.

Breaking: Arrest Warrant Request Submitted for Oklahoma RB Mikey Henderson #Soonershttps://t.co/d3D7rqdODK — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) July 6, 2021

Bridges and McGown are accused of pointing a gun at the head of an unnamed victim, kicking the person and threatening to shoot him during the alleged robbery. Police say the victim was bleeding when he was found. Now, it sounds like Henderson will also be taken into custody for his alleged role.

Head coach Lincoln Riley also announced late Tuesday night that Henderson is no longer with the Sooners.

#Sooners Lincoln Riley issues a statement through OU spokesperson on Henderson: “University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night that sophomore running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program.” — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) July 7, 2021

Obviously, Henderson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this situation is obviously very serious.

He’s been accused of allegedly participating in an armed robbery. This isn’t a speeding ticket or getting caught with a little weed.

Armed robbery can put you away for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mikeyhenderson7

Hopefully, he has a great lawyer because it sounds like he’s going to need it. If he’s found guilty, my guess is that he won’t have to worry about playing college football for the foreseeable future.