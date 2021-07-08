Ohio Abortion Clinic Threw Dismembered Baby In Dumpster, Pro-Life Group Claims

A pro-life group accused an Ohio abortion facility Wednesday of throwing a dismembered, aborted baby away in a dumpster.

The clinic, which has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, denied that it improperly disposed of fetal remains. The pro-life group Created Equal shared graphic photos supposed to be of the aborted baby remains on Facebook.

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said Thursday that seeing the aborted baby remains in the trash is “a wake-up call for anyone who suggests that a 17-week-old fetus is ‘a clump of cells.’”

Ohio Right to Life said Wednesday it found the remains of an aborted baby at about 17 weeks gestation discarded in dumpster behind Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) abortion clinic. The clinic, which has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, denied that it improperly disposed of fetal remains.

“Ohio Right to Life is heartbroken and appalled by the abortion industry’s utter disregard for human life,” Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, said in a statement. “This child suffered doubly at the hands of the abortion industry: first, by being subjected to a brutal death by dismemberment and second by the degradation of his or her broken body being dumped into the trash like garbage.”

The pro-life group Created Equal shared photographs of the purported baby remains on Facebook, claiming the aborted baby was “killed by the dilation and evacuation abortion method” and had been “hidden, wrapped up in a blood-stained blue surgical pad used during the abortion procedure.”

The DCNF is not publishing the photographs due to the graphic content displayed.

“In addition, several discarded prescription vials and urine cups were found that contained intact names of clinic patients, as well as bio-waste—such as other bloody blue surgical papers and soiled suction cannulas used in the abortion procedures,” the group said. “The left leg, left foot, and right hand of the baby was found in the NEOWC dumpster, as well as the name of one clinic abortionist on a prescription.”

BREAKING: The dismembered remains of an unborn child were found in a dumpster behind Northeast Ohio Women’s Center Read our full press release here: https://t.co/VaUCblp164 Watch the press conference livestream here: https://t.co/nLeomMecAS@mgonidakis pic.twitter.com/s53VyKyZgL — Ohio Right to Life (@ohiolife) July 7, 2021

The pro-life group suggested that NEOWC could be cited for HIPAA violations for allegedly discarding urine-specimen cups with women’s names on them, as well as various “bloody items” related to the abortion procedures. (RELATED: Abortion Doctor Who Hoarded Fetuses Faulted WWII Bombings For His ‘Perception’ Of Humanity, Filmmaker Says)

“Absolutely not — absolutely not,” Sherri Lynn Grossman, Northeast Ohio Women’s Center administrator, told the Akron Beacon Journal in response to Ohio Right to Life’s allegations. “We have very strict policies and procedures in place.”

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks told the DCNF Thursday that seeing pictures of the aborted baby remains in the trash is “a wake-up call for anyone who suggests that a 17-week-old fetus is ‘a clump of cells.’”

“Thanks to breakthroughs in science, we know that babies at this age feel pain and have a beating heart, just like anyone outside the womb,” the congressman said. “Unborn children deserve to be treated with the same dignity and respect as we’d apply to anyone else.” (RELATED: Abortion Clinic Dodges Ohio Law, Suggests Mothers Hide They’re Aborting Unborn Baby Because Of Down Syndrome)

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the Unborn Child Dignity Act into law in December 2020, requiring the Ohio Department of Health to issue rules requiring fetal remains to be either buried or cremated. DeWine formerly investigated Planned Parenthood’s disposal of aborted baby body parts as the state’s attorney general in 2015 but found no evidence that the abortion giant had illegally disposed of the remains.

Neither the Ohio Department of Health nor DeWine immediately responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

Prolific abortionist Ulrich Klopfer formerly ran three different abortion clinics in neighboring Indiana beginning in 1974 and performed over 30,000 abortions over the course of his life. Family members discovered a collection of 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains in his Illinois home after his death, and authorities from the Will County Sheriff’s Office later discovered additional fetal remains stashed away in the trunk of Klopfer’s car.

A preliminary report on the investigation of Klopfer found that “the 2,246 fetal remains all appeared to be from 2000-2002 and had originated from Dr. Klopfer’s Indiana abortion clinics, as Dr. Klopfer was only practicing in Indiana at that time.”

Right to Life of Northeast Ohio executive director Denise Leipold said in a statement that it is “a tragedy that a woman can legally choose to end the life of her preborn child.” “It may be legal, but that doesn’t mean it is morally or ethically right,” she said. “The discovery made at this abortion facility only proves the disregard for the sanctity of life, along with a total disregard for the law, and the wellbeing of our community.”

