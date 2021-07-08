Patrick Mahomes Defends Sha’Carri Richardson, Says It’s ‘Ridiculous’ She’s Not Going To Olympics

Patrick Mahomes defended Sha’Carri Richardson and said it’s “ridiculous” she’s not going to the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

"I do think the rule was in place she [Richardson] was at least able to run the [4×100] and for her to be left off after all the hard work and dedication that she's put into the sport…" the Chiefs' star QB shared during his appearance on ESPN's "First Take." The comments were noted by the network and posted on Instagram in a post on Thursday.

"It's just disappointing that she got left off after she put in the work," he added. "Even though she made a mistake — like we all make mistakes in whatever way that is."

“But to give her an almost extra ban, to not let her be at the Olympics at all, it’s pretty ridiculous to me,” Mahomes continued.

The United States Olympic Track and Field team announced its roster this week for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and Richardson’s name was not on it.

The U.S. Olympic Track & Field roster is in place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games featuring a bevy of veterans combined with a legion of 81 first-time Olympians set to don the red, white and blue as the Olympic Games take place July 23 – August 8. #TokyoOlympics #JourneyToGold — USATF (@usatf) July 6, 2021

The 21-year-old sprinter’s positive test for marijuana wiped away her win at Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month. She had lost her spot in the 100-meter individual race, but there was still a possibility that she might have been able to go as part of the relay team.

Her 30-day suspension as part of her positive test will end before the start of the relays on August 5. That meant she could have possibly won a medal as part of the 4×100 relay team, Boston.com noted.

In a statement, the U.S. Olympic Track [and] Field team said that it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances” and “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated, the outlet reported.

“So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track [and] Field Team,” the statement added.