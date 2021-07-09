Female Track Star Named ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ To Compete In Tokyo Olympics

German track star Alica Schmidt, who’s been named “World’s Sexiest Athlete,” is headed to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics.

“TOKYO IS CALLING – I’m going to the Olympics!” the 22-year-old female track and field star captioned her post on Instagram. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday.

“Still feels unreal!” she added. “I’m so grateful and at the same time thrilled to experience something I have been dreaming of since I started all of this! Bring it on – I so can’t wait for this.” (RELATED: REPORT: American Sprinting Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Could Miss The Olympics After Testing Positive For Marijuana)

Schmidt, who got her “sexiest” title by various websites and her supporters, will compete on the German Olympics’ team in the women’s 4×400 relay and in the first 4×400 mixed relay in the games, according to the Daily Star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schmidt has been running competitively for quite some time, the outlet noted. She took home the silver in the 2017 European Athletics Under-20 Championship in the 4×400 relay. And two years later, she came in third at the U-23 Europeans.

We will definitely be keeping a lookout on how she does at the summer Olympics and report back.