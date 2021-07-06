Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Will Compete At Tokyo Olympics On Equestrian Team

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen is headed to Tokyo to compete in the Summer Olympics on the equestrian team.

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember!” the singer’s 29-year-old daughter captioned her Tuesday post on Instagram. The comments were noted by The Associated Press. (RELATED: ‘We’re Going To The Olympics, Baby!’: Allyson Felix And Quanera Hayes Qualify For Tokyo And Show The World Their Babies)

“Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality,” she added. “We are Tokyo bound!! Honored to be a part of this team with @laurakraut @teamkpf and @mclainward.official.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Springsteen (@jessicaspringsteen)

“There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don!” Springsteen continued. “You’re my horse of a lifetime. Let’s go USA!” (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Blasts Trump’s Immigration Ban As ‘Un-American’)

The U.S. Equestrian team shared the news about the rockstar’s daughter joining a team of four riders total alongside 40-year-old Kent Farrington, 55-year-old Laura Kraut and 45-year-old McLain Ward, who will represent the U.S. in the Olympics. (RELATED: ‘Racial Propaganda’: Taking A Knee To Protest Will Not Be Tolerated At Tokyo Olympics)

The team will be lead by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Lizzy Chesson.

“I feel very confident that the seasoned group of riders that we will be sending to Tokyo is in top current form and peaking at just the right time,” Ridland shared in a statement reported by the outlet.