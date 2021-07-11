Breonna Taylor’s Family Files New Lawsuit Alleging Police Withheld Bodycam Footage

Breonna Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the Louisville Metro Police Department withheld records that could contain body-camera footage from the March 2020 raid, Fox News reported.

In the lawsuit, Attorney Sam Aguiar asked a judge to order the police department to provide all information about the body cameras under Kentucky’s Open Records Act, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Firearms Experts’ Report Shows Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Fired Shot That Wounded Officer, Dismissing ‘Friendly Fire’ Theory)

“The plaintiffs, and the public, have an uncompromised right to know whether undisclosed body-camera footage exists, or otherwise previously existed, from LMPD Axon Cameras which relates to the events surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor,” reads the lawsuit, according to Fox News.

An attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family has filed a lawsuit claiming Louisville Metro Police may have lied about the existence of body camera footage from night Taylor was killed. https://t.co/T5lPa7g0yD — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2021

Department officials have stated that the officers involved either weren’t wearing body cameras or didn’t manually turn them on, as they weren’t required to. The lawsuit argues that Axon Flex 2 cameras can automatically begin recording under certain circumstances, such as exposure to police car lights. The attorney argued that dozens of police cars with their lights on were at the scene, Fox News reported.

“Given that Metro was able to verify that certain LMPD members’ body cameras were specifically assigned on March 13, 2020, there is a reasonable basis to believe that misinformation has been presented to the general public regarding the usage of body cameras by several members of the LMPD CID unit,” the lawsuit alleged, according to Fox News.

Taylor was shot eight times when police executed a search warrant and raided her home in March 2020. Violent protests ensued following the fatal shooting.