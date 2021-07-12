HIGHLIGHTS: The Milwaukee Bucks Beat The Phoenix Suns 120-100 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have secured a win in the NBA Finals.
After entering game three down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks dominated Chris Paul and company to earn a 120-100 win Sunday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 41 points and 13 rebounds, and it’s hard to lose whenever your star player drops a stat line like he did Sunday night.
I was very high on the Suns entering the series, and it’s not a secret at all that I expect them to beat the Bucks.
If they had won Sunday night, the series more or less would have been over. Coming back from 0-3 in the NBA Finals is unheard of.
However, the Bucks are still very much alive after earning a monster win Sunday night. They’re still down 1-2, but they have more than a fighting chance.
You can catch game four Wednesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC. It should be a great one.