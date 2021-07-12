HIGHLIGHTS: The Milwaukee Bucks Beat The Phoenix Suns 120-100 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have secured a win in the NBA Finals.

After entering game three down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks dominated Chris Paul and company to earn a 120-100 win Sunday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 41 points and 13 rebounds, and it’s hard to lose whenever your star player drops a stat line like he did Sunday night.

I was very high on the Suns entering the series, and it’s not a secret at all that I expect them to beat the Bucks.

If they had won Sunday night, the series more or less would have been over. Coming back from 0-3 in the NBA Finals is unheard of.

However, the Bucks are still very much alive after earning a monster win Sunday night. They’re still down 1-2, but they have more than a fighting chance.

You can catch game four Wednesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC. It should be a great one.