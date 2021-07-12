‘The Republican Party Is Getting Better’: Tucker Carlson Voices His Support For Senate Candidates JD Vance, Blake Masters

Tucker Carlson voiced his support Monday for the senate candidacies of J.D. Vance in Ohio and Blake Masters in Arizona.

“What a blessing it is to announce good news on television, there is so little of it. The Republican Party is getting better, much better,” the Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder said during a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “We know that because of two new Republican Senate candidates. The first is J.D. Vance in Ohio and the second in the state of Arizona, Blake Masters is running. Every bit as impressive.”

Carlson then showed a portion of his hour-long interview with Masters on “Tucker Carlson Today.”

“I find most Republican politicians still, even after President Trump, repeat the same sort of Reaganite dogma because it was important to have free trade and to have capitalism prevail over socialism back in the 1980s when we actually had a socialist threat in the USSR. People today haven’t updated, they haven’t gotten the memo,” Masters said during the segment.

Masters is the chief operating officer at Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation. He announced his candidacy for the Senate earlier Monday.

“Our leaders have shipped millions of jobs to China, and the internet, which was supposed to give us an awesome future, is instead being used to shut us up,” he said in his launch video. “We are up against a media that lies to us, schools that teach our kids to hate our country, and corporations that have gotten so big, they think they’re bigger than America.”

“We gotta build an economy where you can afford to raise a family on one single income,” Masters added.

J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” announced his candidacy on July 1 in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio.

“If you look at every issue in this country,” Vance said during his speech. “Every issue I believe traces back to this fact: On the one hand, the elites in the ruling class in this country are robbing us blind, and on the other, if you dare complain about it, you are a bad person.” (RELATED: It Increasingly Looks Like Tucker Carlson’s Private Emails Were Leaked To The Media By The Government)

“I probably shouldn’t say this, I’m really glad you’re doing it,” Carlson later told Vance in an interview on his show. “I admire you and I wish you luck, very much. Thank you for doing this. Congratulations.”