Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Cannabis Company, Says He’s ‘Never’ Used ‘Cannabis In His Life’

Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a cannabis company in Massachusetts for allegedly using an image of his character “Borat” on a billboard ad, saying he’s “never” used marijuana.

The 49-year-old actor comedian filed a suit against Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement and false advertising for its alleged use of a “portrait, picture, image, likeness, and persona of” Cohen and his Borat character, U.S. district court documents show, The Associated Press reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Joe Exotic To Launch Cannabis Line While Serving Prison Time)

“By use of the billboard, the defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business,” the complaint read, according to the outlet. “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.”

“Mr. Baron Cohen is highly protective of his image and persona, and those of his characters,” the complaint added. “Mr. Baron Cohen is very careful with the manner in which he uses his persona and his characters to interact with his fans and the general public.” (RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Political Comedy ‘Who Is America?’ Won’t Return To Television)

A photo that has since surfaced on Twitter that showed a billboard in Massachusetts with a Borat- looking-character doing a thumbs up and the message next to him that read, “it’s nice!”

It was taken down in April, three days after a cease-and-desist order was filed against the dispensary, according to court documents.

The superstar actor is seeking “at least $9 million” in damages and a court order preventing the company from using his likeness again, Forbes magazine reported.