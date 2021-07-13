Texas Dems Break Into Song During Press Conference In DC

Texas Democrats broke into song Tuesday morning during a press conference at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Democrat legislators gathered at the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where they made a statement against proposed election integrity laws in Texas.

As the press conference opened up to questions from the media, one Democrat began singing the lyrics to “We Will Overcome,” a popular song of the historical civil rights movement. As the singing began, multiple legislators looked around in confusion, only to quickly join the group in song and applause.

Texas House Democrats just broke into song during a press conference on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/h9lMfa4tHN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

The group of Texas Democrats are in Washington after fleeing their home state to prevent a quorum, attempting to block the passage of election integrity laws in Texas. (RELATED: Instead Of Showing Up To Work, Texas Democrats Grab Some Miller Lites And Go On Maskless Flight To Save Democracy From Big Bad Republicans)

In a deleted Tweet, State Rep. Julie Johnson (D) said, “When it comes to protecting our right to vote, all cards are on the table.”

She went on, “We broke #quorum today because the Gov & #txlege Repubs chose to bully Texans out of our constitutional rights instead of finding solutions to problems that really exist. #SuppressionSession #DemsOut.”

Johnson attached a photo of the legislators on a bus, without masks, toting a case of Miller Lite beer. Later, photos surfaced of the Texas Democrats on a chartered flight to Washington.

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued a statement condemning Democrats who fled, saying, “Texas House Democrats abandoned their responsibilities as legislators by breaking quorum and leaving the state.”

He went on, “Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work.”