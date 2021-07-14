Editorial

Conor McGregor Deletes Tweets Appearing To Threaten Dustin Poirier’s Daughter

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his lightweight bought against :Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor deleted some disturbing tweets that appeared to target Dustin Poirier and his daughter.

McGregor got destroyed by Poirier during their UFC 264 fight and suffered a broken leg in the process. Ever since the moment he hit the ground, he’s been in meltdown mode. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s taken things to a different level. In screenshots shared by Luca Fury, the Irish-born star tweeted several photos of Poirier with is daughter followed by a tweet that said “Gonezo.”

The tweets, which certainly appear to be threatening towards Poirier and his kids, have since been deleted.

McGregor’s collapse and behavior over the past several days has been wild to watch. As I’ve said before, it’s almost like we’re watching a wounded animal lash out.

We all knew McGregor could get wild, but I’m not sure anyone knew he would ever behave like this.

Seemingly threatening a kid because you got destroyed and hurt is simply unacceptable. There’s no excuse for it at all.

At some point, you have to wonder if Dana White will step in and put an end to this. It’s humiliating for McGregor and it’s embarrassing for the UFC to let him behave this way.

McGregor should be ashamed of his behavior. Trash talk is one thing. Targeting someone’s family is so past the line of what is acceptable that it’s not funny at all.