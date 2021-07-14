Conor McGregor Deletes Tweets Appearing To Threaten Dustin Poirier’s Daughter

Conor McGregor deleted some disturbing tweets that appeared to target Dustin Poirier and his daughter.

McGregor got destroyed by Poirier during their UFC 264 fight and suffered a broken leg in the process. Ever since the moment he hit the ground, he’s been in meltdown mode. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

Now, he’s taken things to a different level. In screenshots shared by Luca Fury, the Irish-born star tweeted several photos of Poirier with is daughter followed by a tweet that said “Gonezo.”

The tweets, which certainly appear to be threatening towards Poirier and his kids, have since been deleted.

Conor McGregor just posted then deleted a picture of Dustin Poirier’s daughter followed by “gonezo”. So now Conor is threatening an innocent child’s life because he lost a fight. Disgusting. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/FtvUuk9E2u — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) July 13, 2021

McGregor’s collapse and behavior over the past several days has been wild to watch. As I’ve said before, it’s almost like we’re watching a wounded animal lash out.

We all knew McGregor could get wild, but I’m not sure anyone knew he would ever behave like this.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Seemingly threatening a kid because you got destroyed and hurt is simply unacceptable. There’s no excuse for it at all.

At some point, you have to wonder if Dana White will step in and put an end to this. It’s humiliating for McGregor and it’s embarrassing for the UFC to let him behave this way.

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

McGregor should be ashamed of his behavior. Trash talk is one thing. Targeting someone’s family is so past the line of what is acceptable that it’s not funny at all.