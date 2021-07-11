Conor McGregor Appears To Break His Ankle During Loss To Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor appeared to break his ankle Saturday night during his loss to Dustin Poirier.

Late in the first round of the UFC 264 bout, the Irish-born superstar was getting dominated by Poirier and it appeared the fight was over.

That’s when it became clear McGregor’s ankle was destroyed.

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

Obviously, you never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a star like McGregor. Having said that, even before his ankle/leg injury, Poirier was decimating him.

McGregor looked so out-classed that it wasn’t even funny.

The fight is over. After an unbelievable first round it looked like DP was seconds away from winning but then we realized McGregor’s ankle snapped. It was dangling. Horrendous ending for all. What a first round. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 11, 2021

You really have to wonder how much McGregor has left in the tank. Clearly, his best days are behind him, and I’m not even sure that’s up for debate.

As I said after his loss, he can still sell PPVs, but his days as being a guy capable of chasing championships appear to be over.

In the past four years, he’s won one fight!

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

Poirier wants to have a fourth fight, but there’s no guarantee McGregor even wants to fight again. With the money he has in the bank, why would you?

Dustin Poirier wants to fight Conor McGregor again “We are going to fight again whether it’s in the Octagon or on the sidewalk, you don’t say the stuff he said” #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/OZA1uPQvEy — BroBible (@BroBible) July 11, 2021

We’ll see what happens down the road, but this is a tough look for McGregor.