Conor McGregor Appears To Break His Ankle During Loss To Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor Injury Conor McGregor (Credit: Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters with edits)

Conor McGregor appeared to break his ankle Saturday night during his loss to Dustin Poirier.

Late in the first round of the UFC 264 bout, the Irish-born superstar was getting dominated by Poirier and it appeared the fight was over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when it became clear McGregor’s ankle was destroyed.

Obviously, you never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a star like McGregor. Having said that, even before his ankle/leg injury, Poirier was decimating him.

McGregor looked so out-classed that it wasn’t even funny.

You really have to wonder how much McGregor has left in the tank. Clearly, his best days are behind him, and I’m not even sure that’s up for debate.

As I said after his loss, he can still sell PPVs, but his days as being a guy capable of chasing championships appear to be over.

In the past four years, he’s won one fight!

Poirier wants to have a fourth fight, but there’s no guarantee McGregor even wants to fight again. With the money he has in the bank, why would you?

We’ll see what happens down the road, but this is a tough look for McGregor.