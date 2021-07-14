Editorial

Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor ‘A Piece Of Sh*t,’ Says ‘He’s An Evil Man’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks through the arena before his lightweight bought against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jake Paul has no sympathy for Conor McGregor.

McGregor suffered a brutal injury late Saturday night during his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier, but don’t expect to see the rising boxer shed any tears. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He’s a piece of shit. He’s sitting there on the ground after losing, you know, talking shit to Dustin Poirier’s wife. So, I don’t feel bad at all … I think he’s an evil man,” Paul told TMZ when discussing the Irish-born fighter.

Seeing as how McGregor’s career seems to almost certainly be over, I think we’re seeing the early stages of a fight against Paul being made.

The reality is that McGregor will probably never be an elite UFC star again. That might be hard for some of his fans to hear, but it’s true.

Nobody who watched Saturday night thinks he still has the skills to go the distance.

However, he can still sell tickets and PPVs. A fight against Paul would almost certainly put up monster numbers, especially if McGregor was still saying all different kinds of crazy stuff.

Don’t be surprised at all if it happens. In fact, I’d be surprised if it doesn’t happen at this point.