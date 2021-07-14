Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor ‘A Piece Of Sh*t,’ Says ‘He’s An Evil Man’

Jake Paul has no sympathy for Conor McGregor.

McGregor suffered a brutal injury late Saturday night during his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier, but don't expect to see the rising boxer shed any tears.

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

“He’s a piece of shit. He’s sitting there on the ground after losing, you know, talking shit to Dustin Poirier’s wife. So, I don’t feel bad at all … I think he’s an evil man,” Paul told TMZ when discussing the Irish-born fighter.

Seeing as how McGregor’s career seems to almost certainly be over, I think we’re seeing the early stages of a fight against Paul being made.

The reality is that McGregor will probably never be an elite UFC star again. That might be hard for some of his fans to hear, but it’s true.

Nobody who watched Saturday night thinks he still has the skills to go the distance.

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

However, he can still sell tickets and PPVs. A fight against Paul would almost certainly put up monster numbers, especially if McGregor was still saying all different kinds of crazy stuff.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

Don’t be surprised at all if it happens. In fact, I’d be surprised if it doesn’t happen at this point.