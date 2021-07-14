North Carolina GOP Adds Ban On Teaching The US Should Be Violently Overthrown To Anti-CRT Bill

North Carolina Republicans amended a bill Wednesday that would prevent educators from teaching critical race theory in the state’s public schools, adding five provisions, according to an updated copy of the legislation obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger added five provisions to House Bill 324 following worries that North Carolina students would be taught CRT in schools, the AP reported. The five new provisions include prohibitions that prevent teaching of the overthrow of the U.S., the notion that not all Americans are created equal, and implying that “the rule of law does not exist, but instead is a series of power relationships and struggles among racial or other groups,” according to the legislation.

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet argues that people should be viewed primarily through the lens of race.

Berger recently tweeted out a report that purportedly shows North Carolina giving $25,000 to “leading CRT proponent Ibram X. Kendi, showing concern for North Carolina’s current state of education.

To those who say Critical Race Theory isn’t in NC schools: The state’s largest school district apparently paid $25k to leading CRT proponent Ibram X. Kendi for an event just last week. #ncpol https://t.co/y7sUWU1pTB — Senator Phil Berger (@SenatorBerger) June 23, 2021

One Democrat rebuked Republicans for allegedly altering a bill that put feelings of “discomfort” ahead of learning, according to the AP.

“Fundamental to education is discomfort,” Rep. Ashton Clemmons said, the AP reported. Another Democrat, Rep. Kandie Smith, likened the bill to “book burning.”

North Carolina’s most recent debate on supposedly CRT-infused curriculum comes after 26 other states, such as Arkansas, Texas and Idaho, have taken action to limit the influence of CRT in government and public schools.

The state’s move to ban the teaching of “indoctrination” saw attention from some of the founding voices of the CRT movement, the AP reported.

Kimberlé Crenshaw, an early advocate of the theory, believes that “this is a 2022 strategy to weaponize white insecurity, to mobilize ideas that have been mobilized again and again throughout history, using a concept or set of ideas that they can convince people is the new boogeyman,” the AP reported. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: ‘Antiracism’ Seems Complicated. Its Real Purpose Is Simple)

“If they’re not indoctrinating students, then there should be no concern about the bill as drafted because all the bill prohibits is that indoctrination,” Berger said in response to those concerned about the bill’s language. “So if it’s not happening, they shouldn’t be up in arms about the existence of the bill,” he continued.

