REPORT: Ben Roethlisberger Is Focused On Losing Weight Ahead Of The 2021 Season

Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly decided that it’s finally time to get in shape.

According to Ryan Burr, the two-time Super Bowl champion's "biggest concern is weight loss," and he's now apparently on a diet "stricter" than Tom Brady.

Ben camp says biggest concern is weight loss. He has been so driven since season ended. Source says his diet is stricter than Brady. https://t.co/wgmpM7Y9Wu — Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) July 12, 2021

For those of you who might not know, Big Ben is pretty notorious for not caring about his physical shape.

As long as he could gun a ball down the field, he’s never seemed to be concerned with what kind of shape he’s in.

As Jay Glazer said in 2020, the Steelers QB’s plan for the offseason generally involves beer and golf.

Now, at the age of 39, Roethlisberger has decided that it’s time to shed some weight and get in shape. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

It’s never too late to lose some weight and live a healthier lifestyle!

Big Ben should have done it years ago when his body was younger, but he should still be congratulated for finally taking a serious look at getting in shape.