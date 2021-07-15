Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy Cuts His Majestic Mullet

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has cut his mullet.

Gundy was known for having the best hair in all of college football, but those days are apparently behind him.

In a photo tweeted by @@Ian_A_Boyd, Gundy was at Big 12 media days, but his hair was much shorter and there was no mullet in sight.

That’s right, folks. The most famous hair in college football has been destroyed. You can check out the evidence below.

I have some bad news. Gundy cut the mullet. pic.twitter.com/JjL8yU5bsK — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) July 15, 2021

Oklahoma State is supposed to be pretty good this season, but their stock just plummeted in my eyes. It just tanked.

You know what fuels the Cowboys down in Stillwater? The power of Mike Gundy’s mullet. The football gods granted the mullet majestic powers and those powers have helped build a winning program for OSU.

Now, his mullet is gone, and I’m not sure what to expect out of the Cowboys. Without the mullet, we have no reason to believe that Oklahoma State will be any good.

No reason at all, and I refuse to buy stock in them as long as Gundy’s hair isn’t business in the front and a party in the back.

A mullet-less Mike Gundy talks with the kid reporters during Big 12 Media Days. pic.twitter.com/8uNxdERa3K — Chris Becker (@bhris_cecker316) July 15, 2021

I have no idea what is going through Gundy’s head, but he needs to get his mullet back ASAP!