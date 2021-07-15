REDDIT DEBATE: How Should You Handle Being Invited To A Wedding During A Major College Football Game?

Reddit is currently engaged in one of the most important debates in the world of college football.

The college football subreddit is debating what to do if you’re invited to a wedding that is happening during a major game, and I have the answer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You don’t go to the wedding.

Where I come from, people who schedule their wedding during the college football season know they’re taking a risk.

It’s that simple. College football is king in this country, and if you put your wedding up against the Alabama/Auburn game, then you can’t be surprised when people don’t show up.

If I’m invited to a wedding that happens during a major Wisconsin game, then I’m not going to the wedding. Weddings fail all the time. They’re like a coin flip these days.

You know what you can’t take away from people? Monster wins. Those last forever. If the choice is Wisconsin winning the Big 10 title or attending a wedding that has a 50% chance of surviving, the choice is easy.

I’m choosing the former.

Of course, there’s a great solution here. Just don’t schedule your wedding during football season! Then, you don’t have to worry about anything at all! It’s just common sense.

Save weddings for late spring and the summer. Leave football season for what matters most: winning games and drinking beers.