REPORT: The NFL Will Have More Social Justice Messaging During The 2021 Season

The NFL reportedly plans on ramping up social justice messaging during the upcoming season.

According to Front Office Sports, the league “will introduce more social justice messaging on fields and player helmets during the upcoming 2021 season, following up on initial efforts from 2020.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Critics of so-called “woke” sports might hate it. But NFL plans to wade into Culture Wars again this year, with on-field signs promoting social justice. And likely allowing players to add names of victims of police violence + other messages to helmets. https://t.co/uh30Ig4hnK — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 14, 2021

FOS reported that the NFL “will promote social justice via on-field signage, decals on player helmets, and in-stadium PSAs.” That’s right, folks! If you thought social justice messages were going away, well, you’d be wrong!

Furthermore, the NFL plans on playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which some view as the black national anthem, during major games, according to the same report.

So, to summarize, despite the fact that fans hate this nonsense and the division it creates, the NFL plans only cranking it up.

Have we learned nothing from the downfall of the NBA, ESPN’s decline and fans revolting in general against woke sports?

The answer is apparently an overwhelming no. Roger Goodell is a moron if he thinks fans want more SJW messages instead of less.

Even Adam Silver, who has literally overseen the collapse of the NBA, has admitted that fans hate this garbage.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. The idea that football as a sport is racist or that there is a racism problem among people involved with football is so dumb that it’s hard to comprehend.

The majority of the league is black, and the sport has created more minority millionaires than any other major institution in this country that I can think of. Seriously, find me one business or government organization that pumps out hundreds of black millions every single year over the past several decades.

The NBA also does it, but NBA rosters are a fraction of the size of what you see in the NFL. Yet, Roger Goodell still had to release an apology video that looked like he was being held hostage.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

The NFL will collapse in similar fashion to what we’ve seen with the NBA if it turns everything into a debate about race and SJW messages. If Goodell has any common sense, he’ll give fans what we want, which is to simply watch football.