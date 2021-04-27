ESPN’s The Undefeated Publishes Absurd Article About Black Quarterbacks Being Treated Unfairly In The NFL

The Undefeated recently published one of the craziest articles you’ll ever read about black quarterbacks in the NFL.

The publication, which is owned by ESPN, published a piece about how black quarterbacks are treated differently using Justin Fields’ draft stock as an example, and you need to read it in order to believe it’s real. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When it comes to Black quarterbacks in particular, the NFL has long gone out of its way to keep the position as white as the painted yard lines on the field.” – Martenzie Johnsonhttps://t.co/mdhrU5Znvv — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 26, 2021

Author Martenzie Johnson wrote the following in part:

We can leave the draft evaluating to the experts, but with zero explanation, two white quarterbacks with comparable or lesser resumes than Fields were suddenly can’t-miss picks. Whether that is true is irrelevant; it’s more about what happened to Fields since he declared for the draft that exposes the draft process – and the entire football-industrial complex – for the, let’s say, racial institution that it is. … But when it comes to Black quarterbacks in particular, the NFL has long gone out of its way to keep the position as white as the painted yard lines on the field. Quarterbacks are expected to be smart, rational decision-makers who command a team and act as the de facto coach on the field. Accuracy and strong arms are a plus, but it mostly comes down to what’s between your ears rather than any other physical attribute. As the authors of The Bell Curve would have you believe, few Black men possess those attributes.

To tell you how stupid this article is, the whole thing is about how the NFL is apparently racist towards black quarterback, but failed to mention the fact that Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are the four highest-paid players at the position in the NFL.

You know what they all have in common? Let me check my notes real quick to make sure I’m accurate. Oh, they’re all black.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The NFL must be the worst racist organization in the history of the world when the highest-paid people in it are all black.

How can you write an entire article accusing the NFL and the system itself of being racist and then fail to mention the fact the system has enriched many black quarterbacks?

It’s almost like the facts don’t actually matter and we’re just here to push a narrative.

Sources: The #Texans and franchise QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a huge new extension worth $160M over 4 new years. Houston locks up its QB through 2025 – and Watson gets paid… with a chance to get paid again soon. ???? ???? ???? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

The only thing that matters in the NFL is winning. If you can win, you’ll get a bag of cash. Look no further than Super Bowl champions Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

Two black men who have set the NFL on fire over the past several years and are bound for the hall of fame. Again, they’re not mentioned in the article but the facts speak for themselves.

As for Justin Fields, I think he’ll be a star and I think he is at worst the third-best quarterback in the NFL. However, where he gets drafted is for the teams to decide. His play on the field will take care of the rest. In the meantime, let’s stop publishing garbage to push division.