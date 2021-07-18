LeBron James Brings A Bottle Of Tequila To Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

LeBron James apparently thinks the rules don’t apply to him when he’s attending an NBA game.

In a photo tweeted by Joe Pompliano, the four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers star was sitting courtside at game five Saturday night between the Bucks and Suns, and he had his own bottle of tequila that he brought! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! LeBron, unlike you and I, can just show up with his own booze. Check out the photo below.

They let LeBron bring his own bottle of tequila into the arena tonight 😂 LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green are all investors in the “Lobos 1707” brand. pic.twitter.com/MzI0Wulrc9 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 18, 2021

I guess the rules don’t apply to all of us equally! I guess not at all! If I showed up to an arena with a 30-rack of ice cold Busch Light beers, I’d be stopped at the door.

If I somehow managed to sneak it in and cracked a few open, I’d probably be arrested. Yet, LeBron James brings his own bottle of booze and it’s celebrated!

LeBron got his own bottle of Lobos Tequila at the game pic.twitter.com/INqI6I7UeL — 🏀 (@dribblecity) July 18, 2021

I didn’t realize we were living in two different Americas. There’s the country where we all follow rules, and then there’s the country where LeBron James does whatever he wants.

He’s damn near mocking the situation on social media!

They let me??? Ok we’ll go with that! “BYOT” Bring Your Own Tequila! 😁😎🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺 @Lobos1707 https://t.co/HbfenvIK8O — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2021

I guess the rest of us peasants will just have to get used to living by different rules!