Study: COVID Antibodies May Last At Least Nine Months After Infection

A new scientific study suggests that coronavirus antibodies from natural infection may last at least nine months regardless of whether a patient is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Scientists and researchers from the Imperial College London and the University of Padua in Italy published a study Monday in the “Nature Communications” journal documenting their findings regarding COVID Antibodies in naturally infected persons, Fox News reported.

The study, according to Imperial College London’s website, tested 85% of the 3,000 residents of Vo’, Italy, in February and March of 2020 for COVID, and again in November for antibodies.

“The team found that 98.8 percent of people infected in February/March showed detectable levels of antibodies in November,” the post read in part, adding that some patients had increasing antibodies as a result of potential re-infections that boost the immune response to the virus.

The study also suggested that there was no major difference in antibody levels between symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. (RELATED: Fauci Says The Antibody Test Is A Waste Of Time, Just Get The Booster COVID Shot)

“We found no evidence that antibody levels between symptomatic and asymptomatic infections differ significantly,” Dr. Ilaria Dorigatti from the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis said in the post.

However, Dorigatti did suggest that caution was “needed when comparing estimates of infection levels in a population obtained in different parts of the world … at different times.”

A study conducted by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis that was published in May suggested that natural immunity could last at least a year from cells in bone marrow that maintain a memory of the virus.