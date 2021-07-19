Editorial

Michael Irvin Says He’d Fight Teammates Who Refused To Get Vaccinated

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: HOF wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys watches the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks top the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NFL player Michael Irvin recently made some wild comments about the coronavirus vaccine.

At the moment, the NFL is trying to vaccinate as many players as possible ahead of the 2021 season start, but the Cowboys are lagging behind a lot of the league. How does the former team’s receiver feel? Apparently, he’s ready to fight an unvaccinated player who caused teammates to get sick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Irving told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the following about how he might handle an unvaccinated teammate who caused guys to get sick:

If you’re not one of the [vaccinated] teams are you really thinking about winning a championship?… If I’m on a team in this situation I’m going to make sure to ask, ‘you get vaccinated? You get vaccinated?’ Somebody in that damn locker room needs to say, ‘Hey man we’re going to have a chance, are you vaccinated? Let’s go through this because this could be two weeks, a healthy dude missing games. In this league that could be it for you. The right person misses two weeks, that’s it. You’re [butt] is out. I’ll fight a (expletive).

Sometimes, you just have to wonder if some people think before they open their mouths or not. He’s going to fight teammates based on vaccination status?

What world are we living in right now? Is this real life? First, we had Cole Beasley getting shredded for not getting vaccinated.

Now, we have Michael Irvin out here talking about how he’d fight someone if they were unvaccinated and got coronavirus.

It’s almost hard to believe this nonsense is real.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Irvin’s comments!