Michael Irvin Says He’d Fight Teammates Who Refused To Get Vaccinated

Former NFL player Michael Irvin recently made some wild comments about the coronavirus vaccine.

At the moment, the NFL is trying to vaccinate as many players as possible ahead of the 2021 season start, but the Cowboys are lagging behind a lot of the league. How does the former team’s receiver feel? Apparently, he’s ready to fight an unvaccinated player who caused teammates to get sick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do the unvaccinated Dallas Cowboys want to be champions? Irvin says, not bad enough https://t.co/6m4Mgoe5mx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 19, 2021

Irving told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the following about how he might handle an unvaccinated teammate who caused guys to get sick:

If you’re not one of the [vaccinated] teams are you really thinking about winning a championship?… If I’m on a team in this situation I’m going to make sure to ask, ‘you get vaccinated? You get vaccinated?’ Somebody in that damn locker room needs to say, ‘Hey man we’re going to have a chance, are you vaccinated? Let’s go through this because this could be two weeks, a healthy dude missing games. In this league that could be it for you. The right person misses two weeks, that’s it. You’re [butt] is out. I’ll fight a (expletive).

Sometimes, you just have to wonder if some people think before they open their mouths or not. He’s going to fight teammates based on vaccination status?

What world are we living in right now? Is this real life? First, we had Cole Beasley getting shredded for not getting vaccinated.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Now, we have Michael Irvin out here talking about how he’d fight someone if they were unvaccinated and got coronavirus.

It’s almost hard to believe this nonsense is real.

The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about Irvin’s comments!