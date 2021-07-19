STUDY: Nearly 23% Of Americans Have Had Sex On Public Transportation

A shocking amount of people have had sex on public transportation.

According to a study from The Vacationer, nearly 23% of Americans have engaged in sexual activity while on public transportation. The study also found that 28.6% of people have had a one night stand while on vacation.

The Vacationer stated the following on the findings in a release:

Nearly 23% of all American adults stated they have had sex in a plane, bus, train, taxi, or ferry — with some stating they have had sex on multiple forms of public transportation. This equates to almost 59 million people who have had sex on public transportation. Individually, about 30 million stated they had sex on a plane. Nearly 21 million American adults have done the deed on a bus. Nearly 24 million have had sex on a train or subway. Over 14 million have done it in a taxicab or rideshare. And, almost 16 million admitted to having sex on a ferry, passenger ship, or water taxi. The 77.20% of public transportation virgins represent nearly 199 million people.

While I believe the one night stand stat, I don't buy for a single second that roughly 23% of people have had sex on public transportation.

I don't buy that at all. In fact, I'd say it's one of the most unbelievable numbers that I've ever seen.

In the study, public transportation is defined as a plane, bus, a metro train, a taxi/rideshare, or a ferry. Outside of maybe a ferry or a train, there's no real location to have sex on public transportation.

Before all of you jump in my mentions about the mile high club, I'd encourage you to relax and remember just how small plane bathrooms are.

I’m a regular size guy and I barely fit in them. Now, imagine me trying to get in there unnoticed with a woman. Yeah, it’s not happening.

I’m just not buying it! I’m just not. You can call me pessimistic, but 23% is an outrageous number for the amount of people who have had sex on public transportation.

I don’t want to call people liars, but let’s get real. There’s zero shot that stat is legit.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the study!