Guy Gets Slammed Through A Window During A Fight In Wild Viral Video

One guy got lit up in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, two guys were fighting outside of what looks like a bar, and one ended up getting slammed through a glass window.

Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

Do these idiots not realize how dangerous this situation could have gotten? A dude was launched through a glass window!

He could have easily been cut up by the glass and seriously injured. Yet, neither really seemed to care all that much!

While I love a great internet fight, I'm also often blown away by how stupid some people are. If you ever find yourself launching someone through a window, then you're an idiot.

It’s that simple. It’s not a mystery at all. If you find yourself in a situation like this, you’re a clown.

Next time, just walk away. It’s not that hard to figure out.