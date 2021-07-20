Police Officer Rushes Towards Burning House, Catches People Jumping Out Of Window

An upstate New York police officer is being hailed a hero after he raced toward a burning home Monday morning and caught people jumping out of the window.

Officer Mark Conklin received a call early Monday about a house fire, Jamestown Police said in a statement. Body cam footage shows Conklin racing toward the house engulfed in flames, pulling a young girl from the entryway of the home and setting her away from the fire before racing back to the residence.

“I need help!” a child appears to scream from the upstairs residence. “I got you, I got you” Conklin responds, telling the child to “jump.”

Screams can be heard from what appears to be a scared child before the child jumps from the window and is caught by Conklin. The body cam footage then ends.

“Without hesitation, Officer Conklin ran to the scene where he found a house engulfed in flames with children and an adult trapped in the upstairs of the residence,” police Chief Tim Jackson said.

Conklin ordered the trapped individuals to “jump from the upstairs window and proceeded to catch them.” (RELATED: Police Officer Runs Into Burning Home To Rescue Disabled Woman)

“I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers,” Jackson said. “After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen.”

The house was nearly burned to the ground and local community members are asking for donations for the family who “lost everything.” A GoFundMe page set up for the family has so far raised $3,635 of the $10,000 goal.