Stefanik Calls Pelosi ‘Radical Authoritarian Speaker’ After Her Refusal To Accept Two GOP Nominees For Jan. 6 Committee

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday for rejecting two Republican nominees to the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.

Stefanik reacted to Pelosi’s decision to block Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio from serving on the House Select Committee that aims to investigate the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

”Nancy Pelosi is a radical authoritarian Speaker. The Pelosi partisan January 6 commission was never about investigating the facts, it was only ever about Pelosi’s radical politics and the Left’s endless obsession with crushing any discussion or debate,” Stefanik said in a statement posted to Twitter. (RELATED: Pelosi Says No To Two Republicans On The Jan. 6 Select Committee)

My statement on Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian decision regarding the January 6th commission: pic.twitter.com/DJ2DdXmeJQ — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 21, 2021

”What is Nancy Pelosi so afraid of? She is afraid of the American people finding out the truth that her failed leadership and the gross mismanagement of the U.S. Capitol led to the tragic events that day,” she continued. ”It is time to Fire Pelosi once and for all. I have no doubt that after the next November, Nancy Pelosi will never, ever hold the Speaker’s gavel again. She will make history as the most despised Speaker of the House who will be fired not once, but twice. And it can’t come soon enough.”

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who initially appointed Banks and Jordan with three other Republicans, has since responded by pulling all five GOP nominees out of the committee, calling Pelosi’s move ”an egregious abuse of power.”

”Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Pelosi did not fully explain her reasoning behind blocking Banks and Jordan, in particular. Both Republicans had voted to object to the 2020 election result, but so did another GOP appointee, Texas Rep. Troy Nehls.

”With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Reps. Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee. The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision,” Pelosi said in a statement announcing her decision.

Democrats established the House Select Committee with eight Democrats and five Republican members in June after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission in late May. Pelosi’s nominees include Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, California Rep. Adam Schiff, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Rep. Pete Aguilar, Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming.

The first scheduled meeting of the committee is set for July 27.