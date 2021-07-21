Harvey Weinstein Indicted On Charges He Sexually Assaulted Five Women, DA Says

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on several counts of sexually assaulting multiple women, the district attorney’s office shared.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said the 69-year-old former film producer was indicted on five counts of sexually assaulting five women over the course of a decade in the state of California, ABC News reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Appeals Sex Crime Conviction, Claims Judge ‘Woefully Neglected’ Fair Trial)

The indictment was handed down in March but was revealed in court Wednesday, ABC 7 News reported.

Earlier Wednesday, the convicted sex offender appeared in a L.A. courtroom and plead not guilty to four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, stemming from five separate incidents between 2004 and 2013, the report noted. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice,” District Attorney George Gascón shared in a statement to the outlet. (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

If convicted on all 11 charges, he could be sentenced to 140 years behind bars, the outlet noted.

He is already serving a 23-year prison term in New York for criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape, the report noted.

Weinstein is due back in court July 29.

This story is developing…