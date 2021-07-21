James Harden Gets Roasted For Old Comments About Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Bucks Win The Title

Twitter shredded James Harden after the Bucks beat the Suns to win the NBA title.

The Bucks locked up the NBA championship Tuesday night after defeating Phoenix in six games, a some people were quick to remind Harden of some old comments! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Brooklyn Nets star, who has never won a title, once said, “I wish I could just run (at seven feet) and dunk…I gotta learn how to actually play basketball and have skill.”

PJ Tucker played with Harden and CP3 but Giannis delivered him his first ring. How’s that for no fucking skill @JHarden13 ? pic.twitter.com/SCiiS5eAar — Paritosh Bhide (@paritosh_bhide) July 21, 2021

His comments became a trending moment on the social media site, and some of the reactions are absolutely outstanding.

Giannis Antetokounmpo beating the James Harden allegations pic.twitter.com/BHzGxdFU6p — Negro Bane/Tha Shark (@thashark316) July 21, 2021

Harden eat your words performance from Giannis tonight. — Dr. Ubaka Ogbogu (@UbakaOgbogu) July 21, 2021

James Harden holding back tears on the couch rn while his head resting on Lil Baby lap — Brandon (@GPHatesThisApp) July 21, 2021

Giannis got PJ Tucker a ring. James Harden only got him into ONYX for free — WhoDatTrap (@FreeTrap2x) July 21, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropping 50 points in the NBA Finals while James Harden out partying with Lil Baby 💀 levels pic.twitter.com/6heeI30E4W — Mc Harden (@Mc_Harden13) July 21, 2021

How Giannis looking at Harden pic.twitter.com/uMdbwxK1Gx — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 21, 2021

While I’m not a huge Bucks fan, I don’t really understand all the hate towards Giannis. Yes, the guy is a massive freak of nature physically capable of just about anything.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s not super talented. He’s obviously incredibly talented, despite the fact NBA stars refuse to acknowledge it.

LeBron James on Giannis:

“Channing said Giannis can’t score…and people went crazy…but I know…you have to break down the game (to understand Giannis can’t score)” Giannis is averaging 32pts on 61% shooting in the NBA Finals and LeBron had a front row seat to witness it. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Bc4dmqj1fS — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) July 18, 2021

The good news for Giannis is that Harden’s opinion literally doesn’t matter at all. He watched the NBA Finals from home, and the Greek Freak now has a ring. I’m sure he’s not sweating the opinions of a man who has never accomplished what he has.

I can’t wait to see what Harden says next about Giannis.