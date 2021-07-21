Editorial

James Harden Gets Roasted For Old Comments About Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Bucks Win The Title

Milwaukee Bucks (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Twitter shredded James Harden after the Bucks beat the Suns to win the NBA title.

The Bucks locked up the NBA championship Tuesday night after defeating Phoenix in six games, a some people were quick to remind Harden of some old comments! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks)

The Brooklyn Nets star, who has never won a title, once said, “I wish I could just run (at seven feet) and dunk…I gotta learn how to actually play basketball and have skill.”

His comments became a trending moment on the social media site, and some of the reactions are absolutely outstanding.

While I’m not a huge Bucks fan, I don’t really understand all the hate towards Giannis. Yes, the guy is a massive freak of nature physically capable of just about anything.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s not super talented. He’s obviously incredibly talented, despite the fact NBA stars refuse to acknowledge it.

The good news for Giannis is that Harden’s opinion literally doesn’t matter at all. He watched the NBA Finals from home, and the Greek Freak now has a ring. I’m sure he’s not sweating the opinions of a man who has never accomplished what he has.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks)

I can’t wait to see what Harden says next about Giannis.