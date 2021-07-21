Politics

Kamala Harris Promises To Campaign For Gavin Newsom Amid Recall Effort

US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris speaks next to with California Governor Gavin Newsom as they visit Pine Ridge Elementary School where they met with firefighters and toured fire-ravaged properties damaged from the Creek Fire nearby in an unincorporated area of Fresno, California on September 15, 2020. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Senior White House Correspondent
Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom amid his recall fight, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The special election is set for Sept. 14, and 41 Californians are officially running against Newsom, The New York Times reported. Democrats have ramped up efforts to back Newsom, with Harris promising that the White House would be as “supportive as much as we possibly can” back in April.

Harris’s latest assurance on campaigning for Newsom is a step up from the White House’s previous support for the Democratic governor. Harris was asked the question as she was leaving the Capitol on Wednesday and turned around to respond in the affirmative, The Chronicle reported. (RELATED: Biden Opposes Effort To Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom)

“Yes,” Harris said when asked about campaigning for Newsom.

The vice president didn’t elaborate on specifics, according to The Chronicle. The vice president’s office had nothing more to offer on the subject when reached for comment by the Daily Caller.

The Recall Gavin Newsom campaign garnered over 2 million signatures in March, according to Newsweek. This exceeded the around 1.5 million signatures needed for the recall effort to move forward.

Twenty-one candidates on the list to run against Newsom are Republicans, according to the NYT. Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, businessman John Cox and YouTube personality Kevin Paffrath are among those in the running. Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis decided the Sept. 14 special election date, as it was the soonest option possible.