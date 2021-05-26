Caitlyn Jenner Says Trans Girls Who ‘Began Treatment At A Very Young Age’ Should ‘Of Course’ Compete In Girls’ Sports

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner clarified previous remarks about transgender youth participating in sports, saying that biological boys who begin transitioning at “a very young age” should be allowed to compete in girls’ sports.

The former Olympian said earlier in May that biological boys should not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports in school, calling it “a question of fairness.” Transgender activists accused Jenner of hypocrisy because of comments Jenner made in 2020 arguing that every trans person should be able to compete in sports.

“I think every trans person, if they’re into athletics, should have an opportunity to compete and to improve themselves,” Jenner previously said in 2020. “I think sports is such a great way to learn a lot about yourself. And yeah, I want to, hopefully they’ll have the opportunity in the future to do whatever they can do. I’m all for it. I’m all for it.” (RELATED: REPORT: Members Of Caitlyn Jenner’s Family ‘Embarrassed’ By Governor Run)

During a Wednesday interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, Jenner clarified and said that biological boys should “of course” be able to compete in girls’ sports if they began transitioning when they were “very young.”

Jenner advocated for a “commission” to evaluate individual cases of trans athletes wanting to compete in sports.

“What I would do as governor, I would put together a commission,” Jenner said. “Trans women compete in the Olympics, they compete in the NCAA, but when it gets down to the high school level, there’s no guide rules, there’s no rules and regulations how they can.”

“And trans women, who are truly trans, who at a very young age, you know, started proper medical treatment, they’ve grown up as girls, of course they should be able to compete in girls’ sports,” the gubernatorial candidate added. “But yes, some guy who hasn’t done any therapy, hasn’t done anything, there has to be a review board.”

“And I would be the first governor to put together a review board to review each case,” Jenner added. “Such a small issue. It’s like a non-issue that’s out there. And I would be surprised if there’s 30 trans athletes in the entire state.”