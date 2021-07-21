U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Gets Humiliated By Sweden To Start The Olympics

Sweden humiliated the U.S. women’s national team Wednesday to open the Olympics.

Our Olympic squad was blown out 3-0 by the Swedes, and that’s what we call getting absolutely destroyed in the world of soccer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

25′ | Goal Sweden. Stina Blackstenius scores off a header from close range. 🇺🇸 0-1 🇸🇪 | #Tokyo2020 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 21, 2021

Not only did we get destroyed, but we’re supposed to have the best team in the world! We were on a 44-game winning streak, according to ESPN!

That was very abruptly snapped thanks to the Swedes.

The U.S. women’s soccer team was stunned by Sweden, losing 3-0, in its opening match of the 2020 Olympic Games. The loss by the USWNT snapped a 44-match unbeaten streak. pic.twitter.com/7FoZ7WNP7W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2021

I never cheer against America, but it’s damn hard to cheer for our women’s national soccer team. They’ve spent years protesting and complaining about money, and then they get obliterated to open the Olympics.

If you can’t even show up and win, then why are we putting up with any of the other nonsense?

Sweden takes down the USWNT in their second-straight meeting at the Olympics and puts an end to their 44-game unbeaten streak pic.twitter.com/kWMPQo1syP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2021

I’m not an expert, but maybe if the players spent less time protesting and traveling around complaining about how much they’re paid, they’d have a little extra time to practice!

Again, not an expert, but I have a feeling that would have done them more good against Sweden.

US Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe at the White House: “I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more than less because I am a woman. Despite all the wins, I’m still paid less than men who do the same job that I do.” pic.twitter.com/QC7N2g4OJp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

What an embarrassing performance from a team that has already done more than enough to embarrass the greatness of this country we call home.