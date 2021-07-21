Editorial

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Gets Humiliated By Sweden To Start The Olympics

Jul 21, 2021; Chofu, Japan; United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) slaps hands with defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) while playing Sweden during the second half in Group G play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Network via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Sweden humiliated the U.S. women’s national team Wednesday to open the Olympics.

Our Olympic squad was blown out 3-0 by the Swedes, and that’s what we call getting absolutely destroyed in the world of soccer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did we get destroyed, but we’re supposed to have the best team in the world! We were on a 44-game winning streak, according to ESPN!

That was very abruptly snapped thanks to the Swedes.

I never cheer against America, but it’s damn hard to cheer for our women’s national soccer team. They’ve spent years protesting and complaining about money, and then they get obliterated to open the Olympics.

If you can’t even show up and win, then why are we putting up with any of the other nonsense?

I’m not an expert, but maybe if the players spent less time protesting and traveling around complaining about how much they’re paid, they’d have a little extra time to practice!

Again, not an expert, but I have a feeling that would have done them more good against Sweden.

What an embarrassing performance from a team that has already done more than enough to embarrass the greatness of this country we call home.