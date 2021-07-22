Health Officials Now ‘Strongly Recommend’ Masks In Philadelphia

Philadelphia health officials said Thursday that they now “strongly recommend” masks for everyone, including those who have been fully vaccinated.

The delta variant has caused an increase in cases and hospitalizations among unvaccinated people, and health officials said they are worried about children who are too young to be vaccinated getting seriously ill, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The coronavirus vaccine has been approved for adults and children over the age of 12. (RELATED: Rand Paul Introduces Legislation To Repeal Federal Mask Mandate For Public Transportation)

BREAKING: Philly health officials say it’s time to wear masks indoors again — including if you’re fully vaccinated.https://t.co/jegcDYRyom — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) July 22, 2021

Masks are required in health care settings, public transportation, schools, childcare facilities, indoor camps and congregate living facilities, according to the Inquirer. Health officials have recommended masks indoors, but it is not required by law in all indoor settings at this point.

Philadelphia health officials said that the mask recommendation is being implemented in order to “normalize” mask-wearing, despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said vaccinated people do not need to wear masks anywhere. Officials said that it would be too difficult to figure out who is vaccinated and who is not, the Inquirer reported.

Los Angeles county brought back their indoor mask mandate for all individuals regardless of vaccination status due to the rise in cases across Southern California. The delta variant has caused a rise in cases across the country, especially in areas with a lower percentage of the population fully vaccinated.